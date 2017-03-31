The African Business Center for Developing Education (ABCDE), on Thursday 30th March 2017, demonstrated its commitment to mentorship and the development of the education and growth of the continent, as it held its first Annual Forum on Government, Industry and Academia Collaboration.

The event, which focused on ways to champion and forge collaborative efforts between the Government, Academia and Industrial sectors was held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, where many dignitaries, members of the general public and members of the various sectors gathered to discuss the topic.

The forum had support from the Busac Fund, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Education, GFZB and other stakeholders.

It was graced by the Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka Lindsay; former Trade Minister, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah; Professor Madam Aba A. Bentil, President of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences (GAAS) and representatives from other high-standing agencies.

Other speakers includedJames Asare-Adjei, President of the Association of Ghana Industries; Mrs Entsuah Mensah, Director General of the Council on Scientific and Industrial Research, Dr Agyenim Boateng of the Institute of Industrial Research, and Mr Fred Alipui, President of the Greater Accra Chapter of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Chairman of ABCDE, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah in his opening remarks that Music, Entertainment, Arts and Sciences held a lot of potential for Ghana.

The Forum also proposed the need for follow-up meetings and workshops on specific subjects and also for the GAAS to host an office of collaboration and partnerships where a Joint Working Group could meet periodically to represent the interests of the three main stakeholders and to monitor progress in achieving set objectives.

Source: ABCDE