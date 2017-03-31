The Police have arrested three Chinese illegal miners at Denkyira, a village near Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

Three Ghanaian accomplices were also arrested in a swoop last night by a Police task-force.

The operation, led by the New Juaben Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Richardson Kumekor, retrieved four excavators, two pump action guns, over sixty cartridges and three pumping machines from the galamsey site.

Speaking to Citi News, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the suspects will soon be arraigned for flouting the country’s mining laws.

“It was an operation carried out by the Regional Rapid deployment force led by Superintendent Mr. Richardson Kumekor, the Municipal Police Commander and operation as I indicated was done around the Denkyira area around Nkawkaw. We have arrested six suspects. There are some expatriates, ostensibly Chinese nationals who were also arrested. We hope to arraign them for engaging in illegal mining contrary to the mining laws and possessing fire arms.”

Last week, five Chinese and five Ghanaian illegal miners were arrested in the Western Region for mining on River Ankobrah, and are currently facing trial.

They appeared before court, but were remanded to reappear on April 10, 2017.

Amewu begs China to stop Chinese ‘galamsey’ operators

Ghana has practically been begging China to help in the fight against Chinese nationals who are contributing to the destruction of its environment through illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, today [Monday], held an emergency meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, and the Mayor of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Province, to discuss how they could collectively deal with the role of Chinese nationals in the illegal mining menace in Ghana.

–

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana