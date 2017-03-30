Just a few hours after former Dobble member, Ennwai had told Citi Showbiz that the group composed Christy purposely for last year’s Kwahu Easter festivities, Paa Kwasi, the other member of the dissolved group, has come out with a differing statement.

Paa Kwasi, in an exclusive interview with Citi Showbiz, has explained that the group did not have Kwahu Easter in mind while they were doing the composition.

“We just did a song that has been accepted and is being enjoyed by music lovers. We did not think about Easter when we were doing Christy. I remember we did this song around this same Easter period but our target was not Easter,” he said.

Already, a lot of people have used Christy as the official song for adverts aimed at promoting their Kwahu Easter events. However, Paa Kwasi has indicated that no one has approached him to use the song.

“No one has contacted me, but I have heard of adverts like that. You see, we live in an industry that lacks the structures so one finds it difficult to take action when it comes to issues like this. But I am happy the song is doing well. I will be at Kwahu to perform it,” he said.

Kwahu Easter is an annual Easter celebration that takes place at Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana. It has become one of the biggest festivals in Ghana, which draws people from far and near.

Over the years, revelers, and event organisers have cashed in on the event, with musicians who have hit songs, benefiting from the shows that they are billed for. With Easter just around the corner, will both Paa Kwasi and Ennwai take advantage of Christy and its fame, during this ‘cocoa season’?

Paa Kwasi has released Abɛ, Bribibi and You Sweet, among other songs, while Ennwai is also promoting his Krom Aye De and Halle Halle tracks.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana