The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has reiterated government’s commitment to provide the necessary incentives and policy initiatives to make the agricultural sub-sector more vibrant and profitable.

He has also encouraged more youth to go into commercial farming as a source of employment to support the country’s development agenda.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto made these known in a speech read on his behalf by the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation of the ministry, Lambert Abusah, at the inauguration of a 5-member Regional Technical National Committee for the government’s “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme in Sunyani on Tuesday [28th March, 2017].

According to him, the committee is expected to monitor the implementation of the programme in municipal and district assemblies within the region.

He added that, the committee will facilitate the coordination of project activities; and make recommendations for removal of any obstacle in the project implementation as captured by the action plan.

The Minister disclosed that, the initiative will first focus on Maize, Rice, Soybeans and Sorghum production.

He appealed to the committee to coordinate and monitor the program’s implementation through the provision of improved seeds, supply of fertilizers, provision of dedicated extension services, marketing strategy and the introduction of electronic platform for agricultural transformation in the country.

“This campaign is designed to encourage all citizens both urban and rural, to take up farming as a full time or part time activity. It is intended to be structured along Operation Feed Yourself Programme in the 1970s. The campaign will involve the production of rice, soya beans, sorghum and vegetables”, he emphasised.

He disclosed that the initiative was expected to provide about 750,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for the unemployed youth in the Agriculture sector alone, and therefore urged all Ghanaians to operate farms or backyard gardens.

He noted that, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government was determined to redeem its campaign promise of modernizing agriculture, improve food productivity to achieve food security and ensure farmers benefit from their labour.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto said the initiative is estimated to produce about 3,760723 metric tonnes of produce with an estimated value of GH¢1.3 billion, to exceed the 2016 production level of 2,782,44 valued at GH¢700 million”.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister and Chairman of the committee, Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, thanked the ministry for the confidence reposed in them, and pledged their readiness to serve the country with dedication and professionalism.

He assured that the committee will abide by the terms of reference involved in the implementation of the programme by ensuring that there is value for money in all decisions that would be made.

He appealed to the Ministry to provide experts with the technical know-how of the programme to spearhead the public education aspect of the project to both the committee and farmers to ensure its efficient implementation.

The members of the Committee include the Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh (Chairman), Regional Director- Ministry of Food and Agriculture; Dr. Cyril Quist, a representative of Farmer Based Organization (FBO) , Regional Development Planning Officer, Mr. Duodo A. Acheampong, and the Regional Coordinating Director, Felix B. Chaahaah.

Also in attendance were Municipal and District Coordinating Directors, Municipal and District Directors of Agriculture in the region, and Heads of Department at the Regional Coordinating Council.

–

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana