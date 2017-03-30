RwandAir, the national carrier of the Republic of Rwanda will on 23 rd March, 2017 commence direct flights from Accra to Lagos as part of the Airline’s route expansion project in 2017.

Lagos –Nigeria being the first phase of the project, will be followed by new routes such as Harare (Zimbabwe) and Mumbai (India) on 01st and 03 rd April respectively.

The flights to Lagos will be tagged to the existing Accra- Kigali route and operated daily with the new fleet including the newly acquired Airbus 330-200 -triple class configuration with on board wifi and mobile access.

According to Shukrani Hemedi, Country Manager of RwandAir Ghana, this project is one of many initiated by the airline to add more value and meet customers demand.

“We are happy about this development and the opportunity to pick passengers from Accra to Lagos which meets expectation from our cherished clients. As a growing brand with quality and complete services at the core of our endeavors, we will continue to work hard and expand our services to delight our customers whom we owe our business existence to”.

Dubbed ‘Spreading its wings’ the project will see the launching of many more destinations including its first long haul flights to London Gatwick in the United Kingdom (May 2017) and New York in the United States of America.

RwandAir is one of the fastest growing airlines on the African continent operating a growing fleet of 11 aircraft while still covering 19 destinations.

Kigali, Johannesburg, Dubai, Nairobi, Dar-Es-Salaam amongst others.

RwandAir is a certified airline having IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit), ISAGO (IATA’s Safety Audit for Ground Operations) coupled with numerous awards in customer service, route development, equipment, safety and more.

It also has attractive baggage allowance for all its destinations, loyalty program (Dream Miles), great on board Cuisines, on board WIFI and allow mobile usage on our new aircrafts.

RwandAir started operation in Ghana in 2013.

Credit: RwandAir