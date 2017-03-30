President Akufo-Addo is expected to begin a three-day thank you tour in the Ashanti Region tomorrow [Friday].

Speaking to Citi News, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne said the region is ready to receive the President.

He said the President is expected to address a rally of party members on his final leg of the tour on Sunday, before returning to Accra.

“Whatever he is coming to do, so far as he is a President, he comes with state protocol. The only thing that will be purely partisan or purely political is the rally that we will be holding on Sunday so that is what we are looking at. The rest will be organised by state protocol. The rallies are about meeting with party people and talking about issues that are out and addressing the crowd to say thank you to them for the elections.”

A few days ago, the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Communication team announced a boycott on all media outlets as according to the team, the party had neglected them after the election.

But Sam Pyne said the party had met with the team and resolved the matter.

“It was yesterday that they boycotted radio. The same yesterday, they tended that decision with another statement and they have started doing what they are suppose to do. We have been speaking to them and we scheduled a meeting with them to resolve this issue.”

The President since his electoral victory has been on a thank you tour in some regions in the country.

He has so far visited the Northern, Western, Upper West and Upper East regions among others .

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

