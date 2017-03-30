A mob from Ekpu near Half-Assini in the Western Region on Wednesday morning vandalised the Half-Assini Police Station after hearing the news of the death of a suspect in police custody.

The cause of death is yet to be verified.

The mob smashed the official vehicle, windows and the counter at the Police Station to back their demand.

But for the timely intervention of the MP for the area, Paul Essien the situation would have worsened.

Over a hundred people including women, clad in red attire, arm and head bands led by the Assemblyman, Mr Peter Miezah Angate, arrived at the station about 10am.

Speaking to the media, Mr Angate said the deceased was arrested about 5am on Sunday for stealing.

Mr Angate said one Boah Benie, also from Ekpu, bought an attire believed to have been stolen and that case is under investigation by the Half Assini police.

He said Benie gave the said attire to her boyfriend at Half-Assini who after adorning the attire was confronted by the complainant in the case resulting in his arrest.

The Assemblyman said the deceased’s mother and one Teacher, Ekenealah’s request to bail the deceased was declined.

He said the mother brought the deceased food at 6pm on Monday and found him handcuffed to a bench at the Police Station.

Mr Angate said the next day the Police asked some relatives who went to visit him in the cells to wait and in the process they saw the Police taking away someone covered with cloth.

He said a fellow suspect informed them that it was their relative who had died was being taken away by the Police so they followed the Police to the Half-Assini Government Hospital morgue where the body was deposited.

He said the Police is yet to inform the family of the death of their family member and cause of the unrest was based on rumours that the deceased was allegedly beaten to death while in police cell.

The Police Command could, however, not be reached for their comments.

–

Source: GNA