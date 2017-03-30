The Ministry of Education (MoE) is urging all final year students to desist from any form of examination malpractices and to conduct themselves in a manner that is dignified and commendable.

A statement issued on Wednesday said the consequences of examination malpractices were serious, including cancellation of results and prosecution.

According to the statement the Ministry is encouraging each of the students to raise their spirit, remain strong and do their best during the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“This is the crowning moment of your Senior High School education and we trust that you have applied yourselves diligently to studies, have used your time judiciously and ready for the exams,” Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education said.

Dr Prempeh said they had confidence that supervisors, invigilators and inspectors would discharge their duties professionally by conducting themselves in accordance with the rules and regulations of the examinations.

Source: GNA