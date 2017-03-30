A group of young men believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party security group, Invisible Forces, have attacked the pupils and teachers of Atecoe Demonstration Basic School in Atebubu in the Brong Ahafo Region.

There was drama and confusion on Monday [March 27, 2017] when teachers and pupils of the school had to run for their lives when angry and heavily built young men stormed the school premises to attack caterers of the School Feeding Programme.

The young men did not only succeed in overturning tables and pouring the prepared food to the ground, they also destroyed cooking utensils belonging to the caterers.

According to a teacher of the school who spoke on condition of anonymity, the over 300 pupils were getting ready to be served with Beans and Gari when the unfortunate incident happened.

He recounted that the situation left the pupils helpless and the caterers with no option than to take cover from the marauding young men.

He disclosed the young men, more than 10 in number, came on motorbikes at about 10:30 am when the food was ready to be served.

He noted that without provocation, they pushed the food to the ground, doused the fire with water and warned the caterers not to prepare food for the pupils saying that their failure to comply with the warning will attract more attacks.

It is not clear what engineered the attack but reports say the young men claimed that their government [NPP] is in power and so the contract with the old caterers should be abrogated.

A close source at the District Education Directorate confirmed the incident to Citi News and appealed to the security agencies and authorities to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

Attempts to reach the spokesperson of the group, only identified as ‘Blackman’ has proved futile as all calls to his phone were unanswered in spite of an earlier agreement to grant an interview.

The development according to Citi News checks has been reported to the District Police command but no arrest has so far been made.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana