The National Service Scheme (NSS), has finally approved an increment of allowances for service personnel from GHs 350 to GHs 559.

It said the increment takes effect from April 1, 2017.

The scheme had debunked various reports of an approval of the amount few weeks ago.

The erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government had announced an increment of the service allowances from the GHs350 to GHs559.04 in the final minute of its administration, but the increment was not effected when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government assumed office in January 2017.

The acting NSS Executive Director, Ussif Mustapha, said the increment could not be effected because it was not captured in the government’s 2017 budget.

It also announced that it had submitted a proposal to parliament for approval of the increment which was yet to be granted.

But a statement issued by the scheme on Wednesday, 29th March, 2017, said the upward adjustment has been approved.

“The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) wishes to inform national service personnel and the general public that the government has approved an upward adjustment of national service personnel allowances from GH¢350.00 a month to GH¢559.04 a month with effect from 1st April, 2017.”

“While thanking the government for its positive response to Management’s request for the increment, Management wishes also to express its gratitude to national service personnel for their patience and fruitful periodic engagements and discussions with Management on the subject matter,” a statement from the scheme said.

“Management wishes, therefore, to urge all national service personnel to reciprocate this gesture by further committing themselves to working even harder to support the government’s effort at improving the economy,” the statement signed by Ussif Mustapha said.

