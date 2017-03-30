The chiefs of Effutu traditional area in the Central Region, have banned party colours at the 2017 Aboakyir Festival which will come off on May 6, 2017.

The move, they explain, is to prevent any unhealthy occurrences during the week-long celebration.

Speaking at a press briefing at Winneba on Wednesday, the Abusuapanin of the Otuano Royal family, Neenyi Bonzie Asiedu, urged parties to “allow the previous resolution which has helped maintain peace in the last four years to be maintained.”

“Our festival is purely a traditional customary event and we will humbly appeal to all those who wear political colours to stay out of it. We are crying for peace and development not selfish individuals who would want to use the festival to amass wealth and leave the town in an impoverished state.”

The festival over the years has been marred by violence as a result of a lingering chieftaincy dispute in the area.

Neenyi Bonzie Asiedu also indicated that, all rituals and security measures to guarantee a successful celebration have been put in place.

He however called on all participants to exhibit a high sense of diligence during the festival in order to forestall any eventuality whilst calling on stakeholders to be guided by the previous resolutions aimed at promoting peace and security during the celebration.

By: Akwasi Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana