The Chairman of the committee investigating the bribery scandal involving Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, and some members of the Appointments Committee, Joe Ghartey, has said the report on the alleged scandal is credible.

The report is expected to explain the circumstances surrounding the scandal, and make some recommendations on the way forward on the issue, which many say has dented the image of the House.

Speaking toRichard Dela Sky ahead of the reading of the report to Parliament Thursday evening, Mr. Ghartey insisted that the report can be trusted, since no one attempted interfering with the work of the committee.

He further revealed that, the committee took the painstaking effort to go through a very transparent process to arrive at its conclusions

“If I didn’t not think that it was credible, I would not have put it out. We have gone through a very transparent process and we have come to conclusions, having debated it thoroughly. I can tell you that two days ago, we met and we worked till morning and we argued each line. We never came to a conclusion that we have to vote. We tried to work with unanimity, where we had different opinions we stated it and we found a way around it. We disagreed on a lot of things.”

“.. I think with the nature of our work, it is important that we have some kind of insulation and I can say that nobody in this legislature tried to influence us in anyway. We have been meeting overnight. Even yesterday we met till 12.o clock. We found a very democratic process and I want to thank the members of my team. In the beginning I said to them that this was a serious matter and we must maintain the integrity of this House.”

Report to be debated

Members of Parliament will be given the opportunity to debate the report, according to Mr. Ghartey.

He was however unable to tell the specific time the debate will take off.

“Whether it will be debated today or tomorrow I don’t know. After we present the report, it is debated and they agree. There is flexibility. We are making recommendations.”

By: Marian Ansah

