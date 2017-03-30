A high-powered delegation of chiefs from the Abudu family in Dagbon, have paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed.

They congratulated the regional Minister and pledged their commitment to liaise with government to transform the area.

The Regent of Nantong, Alhaji Sule Saaka, said they are committed to strengthen peaceful coexistence to attract investors.

Salifu Saeed commended the chiefs for reassuring government of their commitment to deepen peace and unity in Dagbon.

He renewed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s determination to find a permanent solution to the age-long Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate.

He encouraged the chiefs to adopt agribusiness practices as a means of winning national awards.

According to him, government’s one village one dam policy for regions of the north, is feasible for which reason the chiefs and people of the region should take advantage of it to commercialize their farming activities.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana