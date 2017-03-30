A 55-year-old farmer, James Ayambilla, has been murdered by persons believed to be criminals between Bankyim and Teberebie, in the Tarkwa Nsueam municipality of the Western Region.

The deceased allegedly went to spray his pepper farm at Bankyim but never returned home.

The station officer in charge of Nsuta Wassa, Chief Inspector George Sakyi, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the deceased hailed from Bawku in the Upper East Region, and had lived with his family at Bankyim for more than forty years.

He said on March 27, the deceased’s sons, Messrs John Awuni, and Jacob Abugri, noted that their father who usually went to his farm in the morning and returned home early had unusually kept long.

They therefore went to the Nsuta Wassa police station around 1.40pm and lodged a complaint.

Chief Inspector Sakyi said after receiving the information, he organised a search party and they proceeded to the deceased’s farm.

He said at about 3.30pm, the team found the 55 year-old farmer, lying dead a few metres away from his farm with a deep cut on his throat, and multiple cuts on his neck, with one of his wrists almost chopped off.

He said after the body was inspected, they conveyed it to the Tarkwa municipal hospital morgue for autopsy.

He appealed to the general public especially those residing around Bankyim and Teberebie area to volunteer any information that could assist the police with to enable them get hold of the culprits who carried out that act.

–

Source: GNA