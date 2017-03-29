The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will start interviewing shortlisted coaches for the vacant Black Stars job this week, Kwesi Nyantakyi has revealed.

The federation president says shortlisted will be interviewed this week by the panel set up by the federation to interview coaches. Nyantakyi made this claim on Wednesday even though the GFA has not announced the shortlisted coaches for the vacant position.

However widespread local media reports suggest five coaches have been shortlisted for the job which has become vacant following the departure of former Chelsea coach Avram Grant. Media reports are claiming 132 coaches are scrambling to replace Grant, who left after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Reports claim to coaches including Manchester United legend and former Valencia coach Gary Neville, Harry Redknapp and ex-Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos have slapped in their CV’s.

Only four local coaches are reported to have applied for the job with fans’ favourite Kwesi Appiah enjoying massive media backing to return as Black Stars coach. Ghana FA president Nyantakyi says interview process will begin next week.

“The interview for the Black Stars coach’s position will begin this week,” Nyantakyi said in an interview with Inside African Football. Government has hinted that there is no money to pay an expatriate coach to put the Khartoum SC trainer in the driving seat to win the race.

By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana