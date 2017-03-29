The Upper East Regional Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for appointing young people into strategic positions to support him achieve the needed development for the country.

Addressing a press conference in Bolgatanga to show appreciation for the appointment of the Upper East Regional youth organizer, Ibrahim Bashiru by president Akufo Addo as deputy chief executive officer in-charge of operation at the Youth Employment Agency, the Deputy Regional Youth Organizer, Atiru Samuel Amangdedam thanked the President for reposing confidence in the Youth of Ghana.

Mr. Amangdedam said, the appointment of youth from the region demonstrated the President’s love for the youth of Ghana.

Find below a statement from the group

The Upper East Regional Youth wing wishes to thank president Akufo Addo for appointing Mr. Ibrahim Bashiru as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of operations of the Youth Employment Agency. The youth of the region were thrown into an incalculable sense of joy and happiness upon hearing the appointment of their hardworking and selfless Regional Youth Organizer.

The Youth also want to thank Vice President Alhaji Dr. Moahammudu Bawumia and special thanks goes to the National Youth Organizer, Mr. Sammi Awuku for mobilizing the youth of Ghana for this victory as well as by ensuring that, this appointment was made a reality. we are grateful to you, your industriousness and sense of humility is none to equal.

President Akufo Addo has shown so much faith in the youth of Ghana. He has appointed many Youth into strategic positions to help the development of this country. It is imperative to note that, Akufo Addo’s love for the North is not a lip service but an actionable one, especially the Upper East Region, Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister of water Resources and Sanitation, Mr. Emmauel Asigiri was appointed as Chief executive officer of the National Youth Authority, Alhaji Sule Yerimea, Member of the Council State, Mr. Mustapha Hamid, Minister for Information, Hon. Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, Deputy Minister designate for Attorney General, Fatima Abubakar, Deputy Communications Director at the presidency and many more. we are hoping to see more people from the Upper East Region in your government.

The competency of Mr. Ibrahim Bashiru is unquestionable , he is a very hard working, committed and dedicated to realize the Ghanaian dream. We the youth are very confident that, he will execute his responsibilities expediently, even beyond the expectations of president Akufo Addo. What is more interesting is the fact that, Ibrahim Bashiru mirrors of the traits of the president especially his trait of incorruptibility.

The Youth of Ghana and more especially the Upper East Region should see this appointment as a guiding principle to work very hard for the party. The president has shown without any equivocation that he rewards loyalty, hard work and commitment to the cause of Ghana.

We thank the president for the confidence repose in Ibrahim Bashiru, Upper East Regional Youth Organizer and we are very happy for him.

What we the youth of the Upper East Region can say is thank the Almighty Allah and the rejoice in the president’s everlasting goodness and kindness to us all. Our hearts are full of joy with regards to the blessing that has favored us.

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana