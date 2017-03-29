Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair is hopeful that President Akufo-Addo will transform Ghana and turn around the country’s fortune.

Mr. Blair made the comment while addressing pressmen after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

He noted that there was much expectation of the Akufo-Addo government but said the President was ready to address the challenges that militate against the country.

“It’s a pleasure to be back in Ghana. I’m delighted to come back with you [Akufo-Addo] as President of Ghana. I congratulate you not just on your election but for your vision for Ghana,” he said.

“I think this is a very important moment for the country. You come at a time of great expectation, you have assumed this great responsibility of office and as it’s very apparent when anyone spends time with you, they realise that they are with someone who has the interest of the country in his heart and the right spirit with which to approach the challenges,” he added.

Mr. Blair, who is on an official visit to Ghana assured government of his support.

“I know the challenges are formidable and what we were discussing is trying to use my experience in my time in office to do what I can to help countries in their process of change for development. Our initiative is in eight different countries in Africa,” he said.

Tony Blair added that, “Today, we just focus on helping countries to deliver their priorities to their people. We do it in a non-partisan, political way. We do it because if the countries can develop and their people prosper, I think this is not just good for Ghana but good for the region, good for Africa and good for the world.”

“I’m actually delighted to come here at this moment in time. When you first come into office it is a moment of huge opportunity. You are always aware of the weight of responsibility that sits on your shoulders and one thing that is absolutely clear about you and your administration is that you are determined to do your very best for the country and for its people and you are fully aware of both the responsibility and the opportunity.”

Tony Blair, who served as UK Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007 is helping some African countries deliver on key priorities to their people in order to bring prosperity to them.

He is in the country as a guest of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) to share his experience with government officials.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

