The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly under the watch of Iddrisu Musah Superior has served notice to carry a major decongestion exercise within the enclave of the Tamale Business City effective May 15, 2017.

The intended exercise which forms part of the new Tamale Mayor’s grand plan to turn the Tamale Metropolis into the hub of the Sahel seeks to get rid Vendors and hawkers trading along some designated streets.

At a media briefing, Head of Communications of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Issah Musah gave the assurance that the exercise will not hit a snug.

He explained the intended exercise vision saying, “In line with the vision of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the vision of the MCE is simply to provide the needed leadership for the economic transformation of the Tamale Metropolis through increased investments which will be geared towards providing opportunities for job creation and employment.”

“On the basis of the vision of the MCE therefore, the assembly together with the chiefs who are custodians of our land have resolved as a matter of urgency to take necessary steps to instill discipline within the principal streets of Tamale by ensuring that various public infrastructure outlay within the Metropolis are used for purposes for which they were built or provided.”

According to him, the assembly in collaboration with traditional authorities and law enforcement agencies are determined to give the Tamale Metropolis a major facelift.

Issah Musah said a Task Force will be designated at some vantage points to ensure the exercise sustainability.

He posited that city authorities will attach a human face to the exercise by carrying wider publicity ahead of the exercise.

He said the would be affected vendors and traders are to be relocated to some earmarked market places and spaces meant to accommodate them.

The assembly’s Communication Director disclosed plan to use the periphery of the Tamale Jubilee Park for weekend marketing at a fee.

Unveiling the Assembly’s long term plan, he stated, “The assembly intends to complete the Datoyili bus terminal and relocation of long distance vehicles from the central bus terminal and eventual relocation of the Taxi Rank to the central bus terminal. We will use the space at the current taxi rank as parking space for shoppers.”

“The assembly will speed up completion of the Shea-nut market to accommodate some of the traders and the consideration for creation of many Central Business Districts with upcoming schemes/layouts,” he underscored.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana