Premium mobile phone brand, TECNO Mobile has introduced its latest Camon CX unto the Ghanaian market after it was first launched in Kenya last week.

The smartphone which has 16 megapixels for its back and front cameras has been designed specifically for young and independent smartphone users.

Speaking at the launch in Ghana on Tuesday, the Manager and Head of Retail at TECNO Mobile, Daniel Glover explained the company currently commands a 25.3% share in six African economies is seeking to hit 30% with its innovative products.

“TECNO Mobile is a major driver of mobile phone penetration in Africa. This is because TECNO services over 35 countries in Africa and currently retains the largest market share of 25.3% across six major African markets including Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Cameroon and Ethiopia. TECNO is not only making an impact in Africa. We have extended our business to more than 48 countries around the world, across the Middle East, South East Asia and South America – this has made TECNO one of the mobile brands to reckon with, not just in Africa but globally, by serving about 2.5 billion consumers in the world today which is about 35% of the world’s population,” he added.

About Camon CX

The Camon CX has a centred 16MP front camera with dual front facing flash light and the front camera is also 16MP.

The new TECNO Camon CX has an “aerospace –grade” aluminum alloy uni-body with thickness of 5.6mm.

It has 5.5 inch Full HD IPS display and a 16GB ROM as well as 2GB RAM.

TECNO CX is a 4G device with lightening speed charging features.

The smartphone uses a smart image sensor composed of 16 mega pixel sensors in the front camera, coupled with unique ‘4 in 1’ technology.

Each pixel sensor detects light, captures individual images and converts the information into signals before forming the final image, resulting in selfies that are 30 per cent brighter, capturing special moments perfectly.

The smartphone also includes features such as a customised ring flash, light speed charge and a 5.5 inch FHD (Full High Definition) screen, all allowing for ease of use on the go as well as the best quality images.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

