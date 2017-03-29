Parliament will most likely extend sitting beyond the scheduled date for MPs to rise on Thursday, March 30, according to indications from Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Mensah-Bonsu noted that, the House has a lot on its plate, making the scheduled recess tomorrow [Thursday] implausible.

“There are outstanding matters and it does appear we will have to push ourselves to next week. We are in a conversation with colleagues on the other side and I hope we can come to an understanding on that,” he said.

One of these outstanding matters is a discussion of the report from Parliament’s committee investigating the recent bribery scandal that hit the Appointments Committee. The report was laid before the House today [Wednesday].

The five-member committee was set up to look into allegations that the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, bribed some members of the Appointments Committee to ensure his approval as a minister.

The report is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the scandal and make some recommendations on the way forward.

Discussions on the investigative committee’s report will happen tomorrow [Thursday], upon the advice of the Committee’s Chairman, given the voluminous nature of the report, according to the Majority Leader.

He said this would allow the MPs adequate time to peruse the report thoroughly.

“The report runs close to 50 pages and we don’t want to rush members so it is going to be distributed and members will have the day to peruse the documents and when we meet tomorrow [Thursday], we will discuss into in detail. That is the appeal we made to members,” Mr. Mensah Bonsu explained.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana