Venerated pathologist and politician, Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa has commended ‘Best Rapper Alive’ Okyeame Kwame for his sterling performance at the recently held Music of Ghanaian origin (MOGO) which took place at the Kempinski Hotel on 25th March, 2017.

Speaking to citifmonline.com, he expressed his fondness of the ‘Rap Doctor,’ saying Okyeame Kwame is one of the very few rappers who churn out well thought – out lyrics.

“His rap is incredible. I have had cause to ask him how he does that. And he does that in the correct sense. It’s not just rap for rapping sake because some people rap without meaning. Okyeame Kwame is good and his songs are melodious as well. His songs are very catchy,” Professor Akosa indicated.

He also lauded all the other artistes that mounted the stage of MOGO. According to him, he loved Nana Ampadu for his philosophical themes and enjoyed Paapa Yankson for his great vocal dexterity. He said A.B. Crentsil brought to him, memories of the old days when they made highlife more popular with youthful verve.

Professor Akosa extended his commendation to Amandzeba whom he described as “powerful” in his delivery on the night. He was also impressed with Adane Best’s performance, not forgetting Kwabena Kwabena who added a contemporary touch to the show.

He said he had a good time at the MOGO event and wished the whole country could have the opportunity to witness such a fantastic show.

MOGO is an annual concert put together to celebrate indigenous Ghanaian music.

It is a Citi 97.3FM initiative.

The event was sponsored by GCB Bank, Freight Consult and Nallem Consult.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana