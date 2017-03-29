Citi FM’s Easter Orphan Project has within the last few weeks received a number of donations from its cherished listeners and some benevolent companies in Ghana.

The new company to have supported the project is Krugerbrent Security Limited which donated GHc2,000.

The Easter Orphan Project is a Citi FM initiative which seeks to support some selected orphanages in the country and ensure that these orphanages receive enough supplies to last them for a whole year.

Citi FM about 12 years ago adopted three orphanages for the project.

They are the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, near Suhum in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Donations so far

Vodafone Cash, HFC bank, Ashfoam Ghana Limited, Promasidor Ghana are among other companies who have so far donated towards the project.

More donations welcomed

More donations are however welcomed.

The donations can also be in the form of cash or items including toiletries, bags of rice, canned foods, drinks, detergents, stationery and other non-perishables.

Persons seeking to donate towards the project can come to the office of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, or send cash donations via mobile money via 024 337 4093.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

