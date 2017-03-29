HFC Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, was awarded the Most Successful Change Management Program at the HR Star Awards held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on March 25, 2017.

The event was organized by the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP). The award is in recognition of the successful acquisition of HFC Bank Ghana by Republic Financial Holdings Limited and the various Change Management activities that have taken place under the new Leadership of the Bank.

Upon his assumption to office as the new Managing Director of HFC Bank Ghana, Mr. Robert Le Hunte’s prime focus was to revitalize the culture of the Bank. His famous quote – ‘Culture eats Strategy for lunch’ translates that, any strategic objective of the Bank must prioritise the revitalization of the culture of the people.

Commenting on the Award, Mr. Robert Le Hunte added that, HFC Bank Ghana adopted an integrated change management plan that touched on all variables which influenced the behaviours, attitude and culture of the organization. In that regard, he was very confident about the success of the change management plan.

Speaking on the future of the Bank, Mr. Le Hunte emphasised that the Bank is on a strong footing with an entrenched performance culture, high employee engagement, improved workplace conditions, improved IT delivery, innovative products and services, an attractive brand, a strong balance sheet owing to being part of the formidable Republic Financial Holdings Limited and most importantly, a strong leadership to grow the Bank into a tier one Bank in Ghana.

Republic Financial Holdings Limited is the largest and most profitable independent Bank in the English-speaking Caribbean, having served the region for over 180 years, and has assets in excess of US$9.92 billion.

HFC Bank Ghana became a subsidiary of the Republic Financial Holdings limited in May 2015. The strategic direction of Republic Financial Holdings Limited is to grow HFC Bank Ghana to become Leading Bank in Africa.

Source: HFC