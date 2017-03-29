Ghana will be getting a yearly cash injection of USD 100,000 from the Confederation of African Football under the Presidency of Ahmad Ahmad.

The Malagasy made this known earlier this week when he met staff of the CAF Secretariat in Cairo on his first working day in charge of football on the continent.

Ahmad said that he would ensure that federations got more financial support in his tenure but they would have to be accountable and transparent.

The amount of the USD 100,000 is expected to help football federations in their functions to ensure that football is developed all around Africa.

He said, “To me, consolidating the administration is the first concern. Starting this year, we will put in measures which will ensure good governance and then, we will move on to the issues of financial transparency and the redistribution of resources.

Starting this year, CAF will allocate USD 100, 000 to each federation per year. We think that the federations deserve to be benefit from this financial resource because CAF supports itself thanks to it sponsors.”

In 2016, CAF has signed lucrative deals with French oil company, Total, and French telecommunications entity, Orange in relation to the African Nations Cup tournament.

Ahmad Ahmad beat long-time CAF boss Issa Hayatou in the elections held earlier this month in Addis Ababa.

Total signed an 8-year deal to be the title sponsor of all of CAF’s major competitions i.e.

The Africa Cup of Nations ( AFCON ).

). The African Nations Championship ( CHAN ).

). CAF inter-club competition ( CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Super Cup).

inter-club competition ( Champions League, Confederation Cup and Super Cup). Youth competitions (U-23, U-20 and U-17 Africa Cup of Nations).

The Women Africa Cup of Nations.

Futsal Africa Cup of Nations

Orange’s deal with CAF will cover tournaments between 2017 and 2024 i.e.

The Final tournament of the Total Africa Cup of Nations (2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023)

The Final tournament of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023)

The Final Phase of the Total CAF Champions League (2017 to 2024)

The Final Tournament of the Total Women Africa Cup of Nations (2018, 2020, 2022, 2024)

The Total CAF Super Cup (2017 to 2024)

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana