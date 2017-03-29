Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC) and Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, has said that, Churches must consistently teach the biblical truth in order to spread the Gospel of Jesus of Christ.

He said this in a sermon as he inaugurated the Baptist International Worship Centre (BIWC) at the Head Office of the GBC in Accra.

According to him, these teachings could be done and achieved by paying attention to four basic principles: Apostolic teaching, devotion to fellowship, sharing and devotion to prayer.

The inauguration of the center, which was attended by members of the GBC across the country, was climaxed with prayers and thanksgiving.

The BIWC will be opened for members of the Ghana Baptist Convention and the general public on Wednesdays for Bible teaching, Fridays for consistent prayer, and Sundays for regular Worship.

He said Churches of God must prepare people for heaven through the demonstration of biblical teaching which the BIWC sought to achieve.

The Executive President said sincerity in worship was very important to the viability and progress of every church, and urged all members of GBC to be sincere and faithful to their Churches.

“Any Church that seeks to make these four basic principles its target will see the light of the world.”

Rev. Adu-Gyamfi appealed to members of GBC to be committed to these basic principles to make their Churches progress.

He urged Christians to take to prayer as urged by Jesus Christ in the Bible to make the impossible in life possible.

–

Source: GNA