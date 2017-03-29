A Circuit Court in Accra has acquitted and discharged the 26-year-old student Queenie Akuffo who was facing trial for allegedly sexually assaulting her co-tenant with a dildo.

The judge Abena Adjin Doku in delivering her judgment said the prosecution failed to prove the charge of unnatural carnal knowledge leveled against the accused.

She further added that outside the official charge brought against Queenie, another charge of indecent assault which could have been used to convict her could not hold because of the inconsistencies in evidence provided by the various prosecution witnesses.

Justice Adin Doku in her elaborate judgment also said the video recording of the sexual act provided as evidence showed the victim consented to the act.

Queenie was accused of committing the act in January 25 2016, at Ablekuma in Accra where the victim also resides.According to the prosecution, Queenie asked other witnesses around to leave the house and she locked her bedroom, but a 13-year-old witness went to peep through her (Queenie’s) window and saw her (Queenie) inserting the artificial male organ into the victim’s private part.

The victim’s brother, one Nana Sasu, reportedly saw the act and alerted her mother.

They rushed to the aid of Janet and saw her lying naked and unconscious in Queenie’s bedroom

The sex toy was found on top of Queenie’s wardrobe while a video recording of the act was also found on her mobile phone.

By: Fred Tettey Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana