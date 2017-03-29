The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Senyo Hosi has advised African entrepreneurs to think globally and focus on making their products and services suitable for the global market.

According to him, local businesses must study and realize the potentials in other markets and take advantage of them, and not be content with local successes.

In an interview on Bata Media’s ‘Under 40 CEOs’ series, Senyo Hosi said in thinking globally, Africa will be able to move higher to the next stage of its development.

“In all you think, you need to thinking globally. I tell people that while you education your kids, while you work, you should realize you are in competition with the world. People are seeing your market, you should realize other markets very well exits and people are out there to be very competition. You are competing with the world,” he said. Every market share that is run in your country can actually be taken by somebody’s export which becomes your import. So you always need to remember that every industry anywhere you are is competing with the world. With the management skills, you need to be a bit more flexible and open minded about broad world views.

“Various places work in various places differently. If Africa has to get to the next stage, African entrepreneurs need to start thing globally. There is no reason why a Ghanaian company should not be running the how in places like Asia,” he continued.

Mr. Hosi further expressed optimism in the potential of exponential growth on the continent but said it was important for its people to rise up and work in that regard.

Watch the interview below:

