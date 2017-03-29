This year’s West African Senior School certificate Examination (WASSCE) is currently underway with a total of 289,207 final-year public and private Senior High School (SHS) candidate sitting for it.

Nine high school candidates from Togo, a French-speaking country, are taking part in this year’s examination for the first time.

The WASSCE is designed for Senior High School students from English-speaking West African counties in Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia.

This is the second time Togolese students have shown interest in a national examination written in Ghana.

During the 2015 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) fpor Private Candidates, 51 Togolese students joined the Ghanaian students to write the examination.

The 289,207 WASSCE candidates who are from 916 SHSs are made up of 147,597 males and 141,610 females.

The number represents an increase of 14,945 from last year’s number which was 274,262.

Statistics from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) indicated that the Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates of 67,513 (34,198 makes and 33,315 females).

The Eastern Region follows with 71,717 candidates (19,862 males and 21,855 females).

The Greater Accra Region is next with 31,055 candidates (15,583 males and 15,472 females).

Central Region has 30,545 candidates (15,350 males and 15,196 females).

Northern Region has 25,633 candidates (14,724 males and 10,909 females).

Volta Region has 23,142 candidates (12,299 males and 10,843 females).

Western Region has 19,486 candidates (9,409 males and 10,077 females)

Upper East Region has 13,069 candidates (6,625 males and 6,444 females)

Upper West Region has 8,356 candidates (4,621 males and 3,735 females).

The WASSCE candidates who began the examination with the practical tests will write History and Principles of Accounting today.

Integrated Science will be taken tomorrow, March 30, 2017 and then Oral English on Friday, March 31, 2017.

–

Source: Junior Graphic