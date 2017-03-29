Preparations for the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK) 2017, are already underway and organisers are confident that this year will be bigger and better than last year. The awards ceremony is billed for September 9th 2017 at The Splash Gaumont Palace, formerly Dominion center, The 9 Broadway Woodgreen, London N22 6DS.

At a brief press conference announcement which was held at STARR UK Multimedia premises in Croydon, South London, one thing was clear, this year’s ceremony will feature more glitz, more drama and the biggest Ghanaian celebrities all assembling at the event.

Seated on the high table were Alordia, Emelio, Nana Slick, Tracy and Mimzy to outline the whole event, as they mainly touched on the plans for GMAUK 2017, and how better it will turn out.

Speaking at the press conference, Alordia, the CEO, said they are pleased to be hosting the event once again. He admitted mistakes in the previous event, but promised an improved one this year.

The General Manager, Nana Slick, told the media that, musicians, music industry practitioners and members of the general public that nominations for the 2nd edition of the award ceremony has officially been opened and will be closed on 30th May 2017.

Artistes whose works fall within April 2016 – April 2017 should send their works to info@theghanamusicawardsuk.com or visit www.ghanamusicawardsuk.com; also a form will be made available on the official GMAUK 2017 website too.

Tracy, the administrator for GMAUK 2017, said organisers would ensure the GMAUK 2017 remain exciting and relevant this year.

The award ceremony will have a total of 28 categories which include: African Artiste of the Year, Best Club DJ of the Year, Gospel song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, New Artiste of the Year, Music Producer of the Year, Best Music Video of the Year, Best Group of the Year, Best Rapper of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year and Highlife Song of the Year.

The other categories are Highlife Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Afrobeats Artiste of the Year, Best Collaboration of the Year, Album of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Best UK Based Group, Best UK Based Afrobeats Artiste, Best UK Gospel Song, Best UK Gospel Artiste, Best UK Based Music Video, UK Based Ghanaian international Artiste, UK Based newcomer of the Year and UK Based Ghanaian Producer of the Year.

Media partners for the awards include ABN TV & Radio, Ghana Music.com, Starr Radio / TV, DNE Films London, Afrobeats Radio and Hot Digital Online Radio.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana