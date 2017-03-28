The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been summoned to the Flagstaff House to explain circumstances under which a pro-NPP vigilante group, “Delta Force” hounded the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator out of his office.

Citi News’ sources at the Flagstaff House say the group’s action was a clear disrespect to the President who appointed George Agyei as the Security Coordinator for the region.

Chairman Wontumi is believed to have links with some members of the pro-NPP group which operates in the region.

Already, the Police in Kumasi have arrested five members of the Delta Force.

The five include Kwadwo Fosu Bamba, who is the Commander of the group, Awal Sadat Abubakar, Abubakar Sadiq Abdul Hameed, Jamil Issah and Hamza Mohammed.

Background

The angry Delta Force group stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council last Friday, demanding the removal of the Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

They destroyed some properties in a bloody attack and forced the Security Coordinator out of his office.

The Security Coordinator was however saved by the timely intervention of the police. According to the group, they cannot work with the security coordinator, who they claim contributing nothing to the party’s victory.

Delta Force begs for forgiveness

The organizer of the Delta Force, Kwadwo Bamba, has subsequently apologized to President Nana Akufo-Addo and members of the party for the assault on George Agyei.

“We are begging the President… we are waiting for anything the President will say. We are ready to obey our President. I feel bad about the whole incident and I wish it will not happen again,” he assured.

Delta Force attacks require national security involvement

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne, had earlier said the development required national security involvement, rather than party leadership since the victim of the attack was a government appointee.

“It is not a party matter because it is not a party appointment. The person was appointed by the president to work for the nation Ghana. He wasn’t appointed to be an NPP officer. The group that went there was not authorized by the party to do that. The national security that is supposed to deal with that matter should deal with it. I condemn that action by the group, but national security should take it up. I’m going to have a discussion with leaders of the group and also the Regional Security Council are going to meet on that too,” he added.

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana