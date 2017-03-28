It’s always an amazing feeling when the guy we love actually loves us back. When we’re not sure about his love, though, it’s a pretty awful feeling! So how do we find out?

“I think he likes me. But I’m just not sure. What do you think?”

How many times have you said this to a friend? Even if you’ve only said it once, you’ll know what a roller coaster of emotions you felt. Not knowing basically means that you’re in limbo. You really really want him to love you, but since he hasn’t said anything you just don’t know.

Some people are really slow to reveal their feelings. He might be giving you all the signs, but either out of a fear of rejection or something else, he isn’t opening his mouth.

But there are also instances when he’s giving you mixed feelings and the likelihood is that he just hasn’t fallen in love with you.

URGH! It’s a total nightmare.

Before you have a full-on nervous breakdown over this, let’s take a look at the 10 pure signs he is in love with you for real.

He wants to talk to you all the time

I have a friend who fell in love online – without even realising it!

Basically, she got chatting to a man in America and they Skyped – like every single night.

It took me to point out to her that if she was Skypeing him every single night, and if he was clearly enjoying it, then it must mean something.

“No, he’s just bored,” she insisted.

Look, guys don’t make the effort to talk to you as much as they can unless they have feelings for you.

Sure enough, when my friend asked the American how he felt, he told her that he was madly in love with her.

If your man can’t stop talking to you, and if he often initiates the first contact each day, it’s a surefire sign that he’s fallen in love.

He treats you

When a man loves a woman, he suddenly can’t stop showering her in treats. He brings her a surprise home after work, pampers her with head massages and whisks her off for weekend getaways.

If you ever need something – anything – he’s got your back. He’s there for you, ready to give at all times. He loves you so much he just wants to splash out on you.

He remembers the little things

Isn’t it cute when your partner takes notes of the little things, such as the fact that your favourite chocolate is a caramel and you love marshmallows in your hot chocolate?

This is usually a wake-up call that, Hey! this guy actually loves you.

Guys aren’t known for remembering the little thing. In fact, they’re pretty darn notorious for even forgetting key events like our birthday! So once he cleans up his act to the extent that he’s just ordered your favourite food and movie to cheer you up tonight, it means he totally adores you.

You are his priority

When you guys first started dating, sports, video games or work were probably number one in his life. But now that he’s in love with you, he’s ready to drop everything and spend time with you if you need him.

What you say matters to him

URGH. You know what I hate? When a guy acts as though my opinion means nothing to him.

When he literally bulldozes over my point and does whatever the heck he wants. That’s not love – that’s borderline hate!

So it’s sweet when a man not only appreciates your opinion, but actively encourages it by asking for it.

Sweet, and also instructive in that it means he loves you.

If he wants your thoughts on new clothes he’s thinking of buying or whether he should go and see his friend tonight, it usually means he really really respects and loves you.

He involves you in his life

He’s not distant; he doesn’t keep you at arms length from the various things he’s got going on in his life. Instead, he’s an open book who wants to involve you in everything he does.

You know all about Bob from HR who has a crush on him, and he even took you to an NBA game one time instead of his perennially single and spots mad friend, Colin.

He is your biggest fan

The man who loves you is meant to play the role of your biggest cheerleader – this is a law! If he isn’t your biggest fan, he isn’t in love with you. End of.

When a man loves you, he is 100% behind you all the way. You have his unwavering, devoted support. He’s there for you all the time, and won’t back away.

He’ll blow your trumpet, lay out the red carpet for you and do whatever it takes to make sure you are successful in your endeavours. He is your rock, your mate and your fan.

He does things your way

He might complain sometimes that what you do annoys you, but he lets you do them anyway. Why? Because he totally loves you and wants you to be as happy as possible.

He is more gentle with you than anyone else

You’ve seen the way he acts around others – he is moody, at times short tempered and even abrasive. He is direct to the point of sometimes being a little bit unaware and makes jokes at peoples’ expense. To all intents and purposes, he could be a bit scary if you didn’t know him too well.

But with you, he melts. He is as gentle as a teddy bear. He smothers you in affection, makes breakfast for you and does cute things that his mates would mock him for.

This is a MASSIVE sign that he is in love with you. You bring the best out of him, and get him to take down his guards. Around you, he can truly be himself. You make him magical.

He eulogises you to his friends his friends

Not only do his friends know all about – they think you’re an awesome person, because that’s exactly what he’s told them.

