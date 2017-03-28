Eight teachers who were queried for preparing Fufu on the premises of their school, after which they failed to teach students as they were practically dazed by the heavy meal, have officially written letters apologizing for their action.

The 8 are teachers of the Amanhia M/A Basic school, who were queried by the Akuapim North Municipal Director of Education, Grace Owusua Addo.

In an interview with Citi News, the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Asiedu Acheampong, said the teachers have officially written to apologize.

“It is indeed true the said teachers were queried, they are 8 in number and they have written officially to apologize for pounding fufu during school hours, they have also written undertaken to that effect.”

The PRO added that, Ms .Grace Owusua Addo’s decision to query the teachers will serve as a deterrent to others.

“I believe going forward we will all know that we are guided by rules; so this act will serve as a deterrent for other teachers who in future want to also pound fufu in school.”

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana