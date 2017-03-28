President Akufo-Addo has appointed DOP Patrick Darko Missah as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service.

Mr. Darko Missah, before his appointment, was the deputy director general of the Prisons service in charge of Finance and Administration.

His appointment takes immediate effect.

A release from the Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, said, “His Excellency, the President of the Republic, pursuant to Article 207 (1) of the Constitution and Section (1) of the Prisons Service Act 1972 (N.R.C.D 46) as amended, has appointed Mr. Patrick Darko Missah, as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service.”

Mr. Darko Missah takes over from Mr. Emmanuel Yao Adztor who according to the release, will be reassigned.

The release noted that, the appointee has had an extensive working life with the Ghana Prisons Service spanning 1989 to date.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor