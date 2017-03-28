Several persons have been left injured with two hospitalized after four armed robbers on Monday evening stormed a local supermarket at Sandema in the Upper East Region.

The four masked robbers at about 5:30 pm posed as potential customers wanting to purchase goods from the super market, but in a ‘Rambo style’ took attendants hostage, ransacked the supermarket and made away with monies and other valuable items.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, an eyewitness Mr. Emmanuel Alonkunaab said “At about 5:30pm on Monday evening, four men armed came to town and entered the supermarket where they pretended as if they were to buy something and one of them took outside whilst the three were inside the super market robbing attendants.”

“And the one outside started firing the whole place, the supermarket is just adjacent the Builsa Community Bank and the police officers at the bank were also fired at so they had to run for their lives and called for more reinforcement from Navrongo and Chiana but at the time, the reinforcement came the robbers had looted the place and left the scene.”

“Some people got wounded, they fired one girl who is less than 15 years and an old man in the knee so they are receiving treatment at the Sandema hospital. They fired indiscriminately and injured some people but the injured sustained minor wounds and were treated and discharged. Another lady who was running for her life also fell and hit herself against a metal sustaining a deep cut on her arm,” he said.

Mr. Alonkunaab added that, market women later charged on police officers of the area to explain why they could not do anything about the daylight robbery.

The police reportedly said because it was a market day and considering where the robbery took place if they (Police) had attempted to return fire on the robbers, they may have killed many innocent people.

Meanwhile the efforts made by Citi News to get the Sandema district police commander Mr. Yaw Dankwa Agyekum to comment on the matter proved futile.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana