The Public Relations Officer of Kwame Nkrumah university of Science and Technology (KNUST), has debunked reports that the school has dismissed some students for their role in a clash at the University of Cape Coast two weeks ago.

Three students were left in critical condition in the bloody attack that resulted in several properties at the Oguaa Hall of the University of Cape Coast destroyed.

Citi News gathered that, the attack was carried out by some students from KNUST, the University of Ghana and others from the University of Cape Caost.

But according to the PRO of KNUST, Mr. Kwame Yeboah, the reports were inaccurate.

He told Citi News that “no student has been sacked, see it is not true.”

“I read it on Ghanaweb and on Sunday somebody called me, and I told them that nothing of that sort has happened, but it is still there. I don’t know if you have paid attention to the news, there is no substance, they just wrote about two students being sacked, just in the first paragraph, all the rest was on what happened at Cape Coast, there is no truth in that.”

He explained that “we had the information that students of Unity Hall went there and two of the executive members of the JCR were called to find out what happened, that is all that has been done.”

Meanwhile, the Central Regional Police command has rounded up about 22 students alleged to be involved in the clashes, who are being interrogated to help the police carry out investigations.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana