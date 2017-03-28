The man reportedly facing a bench warrant for allegedly leading a team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalists to brutalize a Senior Police Officer at the Flagstaff House, Bawa Abdul Jalil, has denied allegations leveled against him.

A video that went viral on social media captured one ASP Nanka-Bruce, who served at the Flagstaff House under the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, being assaulted by men believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Security, the Invisible Forces.

The Interior Minister subsequently stated that, a bench warrant had been issued to apprehend the culprits, including Bawa Abdul Jalil who was named as one of the suspects.

But speaking on thesegment ofBawa Abdul Jalil denied his involvement in the said incident, saying “ I am fully aware of the information that is going round on social media, but the entire bench warrant issue is a fabrication. The name is not even mine, and picture has been photo-shopped. This incident has nothing to do with me.”

According to Bawa Abdul Jalil, he was only arrested for “jogging” around the Flagstaff House without substantial evidence to prove his involvement in the incident.

“I was one of the people who was arrested for jogging at the Flagstaff House. They accused us of planting juju for Akufo Addo to become President and for that matter they have to investigate the matter. I was handcuffed and brutalized together with my friend and they took us to the BNI for three good days without any charge and my lawyers had to intervene.”

He challenged persons who were alleging his involvement in the assault to provide evidence, saying “I was not involved, and I challenge anybody at all to bring evidence to show that I assaulted ASP Nanka Bruce.”

Following Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory in the country’s 2016 presidential elections, there have been several reports of violent clashes between supporters of his New Patriotic Party (NPP) and loyalists of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Most of these clashes resulted from attempts by NPP supporters to forcibly take over jobs and government operations from supposed NDC supporters.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, condemned the violent incidents that occurred during the transition period earlier in 2017, during his State of the Nation Address.

The President described such acts as undignified, saying they must not be allowed to continue in the country.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

