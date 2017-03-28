Versatile Ghanaian musician Yaw Oduro Agyei, popularly known as Trigmatic on Saturday, March 25, 2017 walked down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend, Dita Schandorf, at a low-key wedding ceremony in Accra.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends and some renowned Ghanaian entertainers, including broadcaster Yaw Sakyi, actress Yvonne Nelson, among others.

Dita, Trigmatic’s wife, is a graduate of the University of Hull, England, where she studied Human Resource and Law.

She is also the CEO of Blooming Africa, a crowd funding platform that helps people raise funds for community and social projects in Ghana.

In a tweet on Sunday, Trigmatic showed appreciation to God: “You truly bless those who diligently seek you. Thank you Jesus!!! It’s only u who will lift a boy from flamingo to a status as this. Church.”

Trigmatic’s ‘Motromodwo’ featuring A.I. which is still gaining traction has been nominated in the Record of the Year category in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana