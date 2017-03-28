Versatile Ghanaian musician Yaw Oduro Agyei, popularly known as Trigmatic on Saturday, March 25, 2017 walked down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend, Dita Schandorf, at a low-key wedding ceremony in Accra.
The ceremony was attended by family, friends and some renowned Ghanaian entertainers, including broadcaster Yaw Sakyi, actress Yvonne Nelson, among others.
Dita, Trigmatic’s wife, is a graduate of the University of Hull, England, where she studied Human Resource and Law.
She is also the CEO of Blooming Africa, a crowd funding platform that helps people raise funds for community and social projects in Ghana.
In a tweet on Sunday, Trigmatic showed appreciation to God: “You truly bless those who diligently seek you. Thank you Jesus!!! It’s only u who will lift a boy from flamingo to a status as this. Church.”
God am grateful for this gift . None of this is credited unto any man here on earth , but u Lord Jesus. I don’t deserve a bit of this , yet you have blessed me and u keep blessing me . I know that you Have saved me from more unseen things and you keep protecting me . You have given me a beautiful gift in #browneyedbaldie_ and I will do my best with her. This is your institution and with you we win , so please stay with us always. Bless them that bless us and shield us from arrows of pronouncements, in Jesus name . Thank u Lord and I love ❤️ u @browneyedbaldie_ #MrsMatic photo credit @nana_yeb Inlaw tins
Trigmatic’s ‘Motromodwo’ featuring A.I. which is still gaining traction has been nominated in the Record of the Year category in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana