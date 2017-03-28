Dr Fathea Bani, a Specialist at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, has said 200 million women were affected by Endometriosis globally.

She said Endometriosis is a condition where the endometrial tissue is found elsewhere in the body especially in the abdominal cavity, in the liver, lungs and the brain.

Dr Bani said this during a health talk organised by the Endometriosis Foundation Ghana (EFG) in Tamale to create awareness on the condition.

She said the disease usually led to pelvic pains often associated with menstruation during the reproductive years of women.

Dr Bani said Endometriosis was not a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) and it could be diagnosed based on the medical history of the victim.

She said the main procedure, however, for diagnosing Endometriosis was the Laporascopy, which is a small surgical procedure using a camera attached to a probe to investigate the pelvic cavity for endometrial tissues.

Dr Bani said there is no known way to prevent the disease, which can happen to any young woman.

Madam Fareeda Serwaa Brobby, the Founder of Endometriosis Foundation Ghana, urged women who experienced any of the stated symptoms to seek medical attention from gynaecologists.

Source: GNA