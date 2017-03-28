The Bolgatanga Senior High School Old Students Association is to construct a multi-purpose library complex, staff bungalow, an ICT Centre and fence the school at the cost of GHC 2.7 million.

The project, which is expected to be completed in five years, would be financed through voluntary contributions and fundraising activities.

Colonel M’Bawine Atintande (Rtd), President of the Association, disclosed this at a congress of the Greater Accra Regional Branch of the Association in Accra on Sunday.

He said the association had provided the school with many amenities and that the improvement of infrastructure was as a way of giving back to their alma mater.

Col. Atintande appealed to the members to take the activities of the association seriously so as to execute the project as scheduled.

A 10-member executive committee was sworn into office to steer the affairs of the association for a three-year term.

They are Mr Hussein Abugri, Chairman, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, Vice Chairperson, Mr Joshua Adurbire, Secretary, and Mr Patrick Azumah, Organising Secretary.

Others are Mr Osmmanu Zakari Azure, Financial Secretary, Mr Sandow Ati and Miss Bertha Naabil, Ex -Officio Members.

Madam Lydia Akolgo, Madam Harriet Apasnaba and Mr Alkadi Salam Kaderi were appointed Deputy Organiser, Deputy Secretary and Deputy Financial Secretary respectively.

Source: GNA