The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, joined CYST Company Limited to launch the company’s flagship mobile payments app Mazzuma.

Mazzuma enables users to receive and send mobile money to all mobile networks, thereby achieving interoperability at the telecommunications level.

Users of the service who are on the Facebook platform can also buy airtime, pay bills and send mobile money directly on Facebook Messenger.

The app was launched at the Economic Outlook and Business Strategy Conference, which was held at the Tang Palace in Accra.

At the launch, Dr. Bawumia challenged stakeholders in the financial sector to mobilize efforts to achieve interoperability in order to achieve total financial inclusion.

He also commended the founders of CYST Company Limited for their efforts to make the industry better.

CYST is a software innovation company which was founded in 2013 in Ghana.

It specializes in artificial intelligence to create simple and easy to use technology solutions, which are relevant to local markets while adhering to international standards.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana