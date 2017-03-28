The Warrior King (Asafoatse) of the Ga state, Captain Nii Mankatah, has threatened “fire” if a new Ga Mantse is not announced by the end of April this year.

According to them, the absence of a Ga Mantse has resulted in the lack of effective leadership stalling growth and development in the Ga state.

The Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyemei of the Ga state are therefore demanding a cessation of the many conflicts surrounding the Ga paramountcy, so that an acceptable leader will emerge.

Currently, there are four claimants to the Ga State Stool following the death of the former Ga Manste, Nii Amugi II in 2004.

This situation, the Asaofoatse says is untenable, and must be immediately addressed to ensure the growth of the Ga State.

Addressing journalists today [Tuesday], the Ga Asafoatse, Captain Nii Mankatah, said his group will take serious action if the four royal families do not settle their differences to enable the state have a new Ga Mantse.

“Within the shortest time, I urge the four ruling houses which make the kingmakers of the Ga state to give me and my Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyemei and the Ga state a Ga Mantse within a month. They should let me know the Ga Mantse that I’m going to work with,” he said.

“I cannot be in my palace every day. I cannot call myself asafoatse without a Mantse. If they don’t do so, I and my asafoatsemei will bring fire to them. So I urge them within now and the ending of April, I want to see Ga Mantse,” he added.

In February 2017, the Abola Piam kingmakers enstooled Nii Obli as chief of the Ga State, increasing to four, the number of claimants to the stool.

But according to Nii Okang Osiahene IV, the Stool Father of the Abola Piam We, it was the turn of the Abola Piam We to install the Ga Mantse after the demise of Nii Amugi in 2004, but it was by-passed by the Nii Teiko Tsuru We, who should have waited for its turn as the third house to install a chief.

He said all the three claimants to the Ga stool; King Tackie Tawiah II, Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II and Dr. Tackie Abia were members of the Teiko Tsuru family.

