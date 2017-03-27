The organizer of the Delta Force, a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group in Kumasi, has apologized to President Nana Akufo-Addo and members of the party following its assault on the newly-appointed Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Agyei.

The organizer, Kwadwo Bamba, who was arrested on Saturday for leading about two hundred members of his group to the premises of the Coordinating Council, was released on bail today [Monday]

Speaking to Citi News after his release, Kwadwo Bamba said the group will now obey the President.

“We are begging the President… we are waiting for anything the President will say. We are ready to obey our President. I feel bad about the whole incident and I wish it will not happen again,” he assured.

Mr. Bamba’s group had said it would not work with Mr. Adjei who was recently appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo, because he did not contribute to the party’s electoral success.

Meanwhile, police have asked those who were involved in the attack to report themselves, saying “we are also asking those who were involved to make themselves available to the Police because at all cost we will make sure that whoever is picked is made to face the full rigours of the law.”

The NPP’s election victory in 2016 was followed by widespread reports of people believed to be NPP supporters taking over toll booths, public toilets and other state installations.

In most cases, such political crimes are swept under the carpet, as the culprits are often protected by the party in power.

Members of such groups are often promised jobs by their parties, but become agitated once such promises delay in materializing.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana