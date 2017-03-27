The elders of the Tema stool have called on President Akufo Addo and the Local Government Ministry to ensure that they appoint a Ga indegene as the Municipal Chief Executive for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

According to them, the Tema stool will not accord the needed courtesy to any non-Ga indegene who is appointed for the job.

Addressing the media at the Tema Traditional Council, the Tema Traditional stool Secretary, Nii Amarh Somponu II noted that though Tema has become cosmopolitan over the years its identity has always been the same and nothing has changed.

He said the New Patriotic Party government over the years appointed a Ga indigene as the MCE of Tema and that the Tema stool believes the administration of President Akufo Addo will not do otherwise.

Nii Somponu II noted that ” from Ada to Accra it is only Tema that is facing challenges in the appointment of a non Ga indegene as its MCE.”

He said “soon after the inauguration of our President, a meeting was held with all three Members of Parliament in Tema together with the Regional Chairman of the NPP and at the core of the discussion was the issue of whom we want as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema so we are surprised things are likely to have a different twist.”

He added that “though a meeting was held with all three MPs over the subject matter, it looks like the actions of the same three MPs are rather putting road blocks on who should be elected as our MCE.”

Nii Somponu II intimated that “should a non Ga indegene be appointed as MCE, the Tema stool will fight back in equal measure to express their discontent.”

Meanwhile some youth within the Metropolis have mentioned one Benjamin Ashitey as their preferred choice for the position of MCE and are appealing to the authorities to give him the nod to govern Tema.

According to them though Mr Ashitey is relatively youthful, he has contributed a lot to the benefit of the party at both constituency and regional levelsand must be allowed to bring his expertise on board in Tema.

We don’t want non Ga-Dangme as Ashaiman MCE

The agitations by the Tema stool comes on the back of a similar request by a group known as the Ga-Dangme Movement in Ashaiman who had cautioned against any attempts by government to appoint a non Ga-Dangme as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana