Parliament’s Appointments Committee will resume public hearing today, Monday at Parliament House to vet the final batch of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees.

The vetting, which is expected to continue while the House is on recess, will scrutinize in all, four Ministers of State and fifty Deputy Ministers of State.

The four Ministers of State including Deputy Majority leader and Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has been nominated for Procurement, will appear before the Committee today.

Educationist, Professor Kwesi Yankah, designated for tertiary education, Dr. Nura Gyeile for the Agriculture Ministry, and Brian Acheampong, Minister of State designate at the office of the President, will all be vetted today.

Parliament approves Deputy Regional Ministers

Parliament last week approved the 10 Deputy Regional Ministers appointed by the President.

This was after their screening by the Appointments Committee.

They were approved by consensus.

110 ministers

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has so far named a total of 110 ministers with 50 of them being deputy ministers.

The number of ministers was met with an uproar from a section of Ghanaians who believe the ministers were too many for the small Ghanaian economy.

By: Sixtus Don Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana