The sacked President of the Korle Bu Senior Staff Association (KOSSA), Charles Offei-Palm, has been reinstated.

A letter intercepted by citifmonline.com said, Mr. Offei-Palm is to resume work “with immediate effect”.

Mr Offei-Palm was interdicted in April last year for flouting the hospital’s media policy and making some offensive comments against the management in a radio interview.

His interdiction resulted in a number of protests by the hospital staff who said Mr. Charles Offei-Palm’s supposed offensive comments were within his right.

But in a letter jointly signed by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Samuel Asiamah, and Samuel Akotuah Atweri, the Director of Human Resource, hospital said all salaries and allowances lost during the termination of Mr. Offei-Palm’s contract be paid.

The latest development on the matter comes after a directive from the Ministry of Health in a meeting with the hospital management some two weeks ago that the embattled KOSSA president be reinstated

Why was Offei-Palmer sacked?

The KOSSA president had accused the management of Korle-Bu of financial malfeasance, an accusation the management has denied. About ninety percent of the members KOSSA passed a vote of no confidence in the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr. Gilbert Buckle, after accusing him of mismanaging the hospital’s internally generated funds and paying needless judgment debts while neglecting the welfare of staff of the hospital. Charles Offei-Palm’s subsequent comment on the matter in a radio interview ellicited anger from the hospital management who brought a case against him and referred it to the hospital’s disciplinary committee.

The committee decided to sack him in April after some sittings to hear the case.

The letter dismissal letter said, “following your interdiction and non-appearance for disciplinary hearing, the Disciplinary Committee has proceeded in your absence and found you guilty of the offences leveled against you as per your interdiction letter. Upon the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee, your appointment with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital is terminated with effect from 6th April, 2016.” –

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor