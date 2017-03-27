Newly elected President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad will begin work today.

The Madagascan chaired a meeting on Sunday with staff of the organization at the CAF Secretariat in Cairo, Egypt.

“This house belongs to you. CAF is yours. Let’s protect our institution. We politicians are just passing by but you have been called to stay. I have confidence in you and I am convinced that with you we will be able to succeed and develop African football more,” the CAF President told the staff as he set out his vision,” Ahmad told the house.

At the end of his address, he announced that he has accepted the resignation of the General Secretary, Hicham El Amrani.

Deputy General Secretary, Essam Ahmed, an Egyptian, will act in that capacity until further notice.

The CAF President also presented to the staff, two members of his cabinet; Hedi Hamel, Communications Advisor and Ludovic Christian Lomotsi, Legal Advisor.

He was also accompanied by two members of the CAF Executive Committee, Constant Omari

By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana