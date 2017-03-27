The Parliament committee investigating bribery the allegations made against the Chairman and some members of the Appointments Committee will present its report on Wednesday.

According to the Acting Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, the information was captured in the business statement for the House last Friday.

“The committee chairman had indicated that the committee will lay its report on Wednesday and it was contained in the business statement that was read on the floor on Friday. So we are expecting that on Wednesday the committee will lay its report,” she added.

The Joe Ghartey led Committee reportedly rounded off its work by taking evidence from three more witnesses.

The five-member Committee was set up following allegations that the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko bribed some members of the Appointments Committee.

The Energy Minister has since denied the allegations against him.

Joe Ghartey committee’s report won’t be objective – ACEPA

In a related development, the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) is skeptical over the objectivity of the outcome of committee’s report.

According to a senior associate of ACEPA, Tuinese Amuzu, questions that were posed to witnesses who appeared before the committee were too skewed in a certain way that did not tell the entire story of what transpired.

Speaking at a multi-stakeholder forum on strengthening responsiveness to corruption-related incidents, Amuzu said “the posture of the committee is as a result of the kind of training that members of the committee had. So we are all brought up into a system that say, if you are coming into this committee there are rules by which you should come. We should be more interested in the substantive matter, and coming to the bottom of it.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

