A labour division of the High Court has adjourned the hearing of an application seeking to place an injunction on the management of the National Service Scheme (NSS), from going ahead to dismiss workers recruited during the transition period.

The adjournment followed the inability of the Attorney General’s office to file a response to the application.

The presiding judge, Gifty Dekyem, therefore ordered the AG to do so and ensure it completes all forms consultation with the NSS before the next hearing date of April 5, 2017.

The applicant, Edwin Afetsi Quarshie, is in court challenging the legality of the dismissal of some 205 national service directors in February 2016, by the management of the NSS, despite the non-existence of a board to sanction the decision as required by the NSS act.

He said the dismissed recruits felt unduly targeted and punished for no reason.

They were employed at the secretariat towards the end of the Mahama administration in December 2016.

The new NSS Executive Director, Ussif Mustapha, said the recruitment procedure was not properly adhered to, and he maintained that the secretariat did no wrong in terminating the appointments of the new recruits.

He added that, his outfit was ready to argue out its case should the affected persons drag it before the law court.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana