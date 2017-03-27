Forty (40) former Members of Parliament, who served under the Kufuor Administration, have sued the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Finance over pensions owed them, demanding at least GHc 233,495 each.

Among the plaintiffs are the Senior Minister in the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the acting New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Freddie Blay and Kwamena Bartels.

The initial lump sum was said to be GHc 13,735 per plaintiff, but interest accrued on the amount from January 2009 to February 2016 raises the amount to GHc 233,495.

That would mean government would have to give out almost GHc 10 million to settle the former MPs.

The plaintiff’s claim is anchored on one of the recommendations by the Chinery-Hesse Committee Report, which says that persons who exited Parliament, having served two full term periods and are above 50 years, should be paid some sums of money as pension benefits.

Among the other reliefs, the disgruntled former MPs are also praying the court refund their legal bills.

The former MPs have since 2011 been negotiating with government regarding the pensions, but the attempts to have their demands met have proved futile.

They noted in their writ that, in a letter dated June 25, 2015, the Attorney General directed the Ministry of Finance to make the payments, but the Minister of Finance at the time refused, neglected or failed to make the payments as directed.

The former MPs said the conduct of the Finance Minister caused them much distress and suffering, as most of them are unemployed and unable to sustain their families as their advanced age made it difficult to find employment.

Find below the list of former MPs

David Apasera Dr. Charles Brempong-Yeboah Francis Aggrey Agbotese Nii Adu Daku Mante Kwame Adusa Okerchiri Godfred Otchere Moses Dani Baah K. Brandford Adu Victor Okuley Nortey Yaw Barimah Kwadwo Darko Adjei Samuel Gyamfi Adu Joseph Tsatsu Agbenu Eugene Atta Agyapong Abraham Osei Aidoo Dr. Kwame Ampofo Dr. Matthew Kwaku Antwi Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku Yaw Mensah Asiedu Angela Baiden-Amissah Kwamena Bartels Freddie W.A. Blay Sampson Boafo Chrisitne Churcher Kenneth Dzirasah Isaac E. Edumadze Nkrabea Effah Dartey Kwame Owusu Frimpong Kitson Akomeng Kissi Joseph Henry Mensah Mrs Anna Nyamakye Albert Kwaku Obbin Yaw Osafo-Maafo Francis Mensah Osafo Akwasi Adjei Osei K. Owusu Adjapong K. Opoku Adusei Quarm Sam Alex Sofo Seidu Alhassa Malik Yakubu

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana