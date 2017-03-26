Some 500 students of the St. Charles Senior High School in Tamale in the Northern Region who were sent home after a fire outbreak destroyed their dormitory are expected back in school tomorrow.

The students, who were left stranded after the incident, were asked to go for some clothes and other materials they might need.

Speaking to, the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Education Services, Rev. Jonathan Bettey said, the service is helping the school to deal with the issue.

According to him, measures have been put in place to transform some classrooms into dormitories to accommodate the students till new facilities are built.

“The management of Ghana Education Service is aware of the disaster in that school so the regional and district director took a decision of giving hundred mattresses to reduce the burden on the children and their parents. First and second year students were asked to go home, prepare and come. We are expecting that on Monday or Tuesday many of them would be in school. Provisions have also been made to convert some classrooms into dormitory for final year students to occupy,” he added.

Rev. Bettey further noted that the West African Examination Council has been briefed on the development and has been urged to review its examination timetable to favour students of the school.

“We are aware of their examination. The West African Examination has also briefed them on what happened in the school so we are expecting them to reorganize their timetable to fit the emergency of that situation,” the GES PRO added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

